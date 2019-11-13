|
William B. "Bill" Stafford
Lafayette - William "Bill" Barrett Stafford, 64, of Lafayette passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019 at IU Health Arnett Hospital, Lafayette with his wife Robin at his side.
He was born August 24, 1955 in Newark, OH to the late Richard L. and Bonnie (Barrett) Stafford. He earned an Associate of Science Degree in Animal Husbandry from State University of New York (SUNY) and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Agriculture from Purdue University. He married Robin R. Taylor on May 7, 1988 in Waverly, IN.
Bill was the proud Owner and President of Leffert Oil Company. He was a member of Faith Church, a life member of the Purdue Alumni Association, and a member of Alpha Delta Mu Music Fraternity Alumni Association at SUNY.
Bill enjoyed spending time at the Stafford Family Camp in Oxford, NY, watching old westerns on TV, fishing, waiting for Publisher's Clearing House to arrive, and was an avid Purdue Basketball fan. He loved laughing with his wife Robin and cherished spending time with his daughter watching scary movies. He was happiest at the family camp or working at Leffert Oil Company, where he treated every customer as if they were the most important person in the world.
Along with his wife Robin, Bill is survived by his daughter, Katherine T. Stafford of Lafayette; 2 sisters, Anne Petkus of Chicago and Margery (Paul) Bucher of Brick, NJ; a brother, George Stafford of Hendersonville, NC; his step-mother, Harriet Stafford of Hendersonville, NC; 4 nieces and nephews, Tara Petkus of Centralia, IL, Andrew Petkus of Indianapolis, Amberly Petkus of Chicago, IL, and Joey Ennulat of Denver, CO; sister-in-law, Penny Ennulat of Denver, Co; In-Laws, Nevyle and Gathel Taylor of Greenwood; and many cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Bonnie Stafford; Uncle James Stafford; Aunt Charlotte Stafford; brother-in-law, Joe Ennulat; and friend and mentor Charles Leffert and his wife Jean.
Memorial contributions may be given in Bill's name to Boy Scouts of America at https://donations.scouting.org or to the Alpha Delta Mu Music Fraternity at the State University of New York, or to the Faith Church Preschool, 5526 State Rd 26 E., Lafayette, IN 47905.
A memorial visitation will be held from 2:00 pm until time of service at 4:00 pm, Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Soller-Baker Funeral Home, Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd, Lafayette with Pastors Aaron Birk and Travis Taylor officiating.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019