William Banks Sr.



West Lafayette - William C. "Bill" Banks Sr., 81, of West Lafayette passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at St. Elizabeth East.



He was born September 20, 1937 in Fowler, IN, to the late Kenneth S. and Louise M. (Fassnacht) Banks. On March 4, 1972 he married Nancy R. Walkup. She preceded him in death on July 6, 2009. On June 20, 2015 he married Millicent "Millie" Werker and she survives.



Bill was a Machine Repairman at Fairfield Manufacturing for 25 years. He was a member of the United States Army National Guard for 20 years before retiring. He attended Calvary Baptist Church in West Lafayette and was a member of the Catholic Order of Foresters. He enjoyed woodworking and spending time with his family.



Surviving along with his wife, Millie, are his children: Mary (Don) Scott of Lafayette, William C. (Debra) Banks Jr. of West Lafayette, Georgia Hahn of West Lafayette, Patricia (John) Nebe of Crawfordsville, Shannon Irvine of CT, Elaine (Ron) Bailey of Avon, Elisha (Brian) Walker of OH, and John Banks of KS. He is also survived by 17 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.



Bill is preceded in death by his parents, first wife Nancy, daughter Deborah Banks, sister Clara Lee Bible and brother Kenneth Banks Jr.



Visitation will be held from 4pm- 7pm Friday, July 5, 2019 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 1:30pm Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church with Pastor Daniel Berry and Pastor David Nance officiating. Burial to follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens. In lieu of usual remembrances, contributions may be directed to the or the . Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com Published in the Journal & Courier on July 3, 2019