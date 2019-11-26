Services
William Benjamin "Bill" Morgan


1936 - 2019
William Benjamin "Bill" Morgan Obituary
William "Bill" Benjamin Morgan

West Lafayette - William "Bill" Benjamin Morgan, 83, of West Lafayette, Indiana, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019.

He was born on November 17, 1936 in Baltimore, Maryland to the late Louis Morgan and Myra (Goodwin) Morgan Laird.

Bill graduated from Marion High School in Ohio in the class of 1955 and went on to receive his Bachelor's Degree from Bowling Green University in 1959 in Biology and Psychology. He served his country in the United States Air Force from 1960 to 1963.

He worked as a real estate agent for 25 years before becoming an appraiser where he owned his own company, Morgan Appraisals, for 15 years.

Bill was a member of Connection Point Church in West Lafayette. He enjoyed riding his bike, reading, listening to music, and watching old movies. He loved the Lord. His favorite scripture is Jeremiah 29:11, "For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future."

Surviving are his children, Rachel (John) Uilk of West Lafayette, IN, Sarah (Michael) Olson of Plover, WI, Michelle Morgan of Schaumburg, IL, Amy Morgan of Sturgeon Bay, WI, Rebecca Morgan of East Islip, NY, and Guy Morgan of Lafayette, IN and his former wife, Alice Morgan. Also surviving are his 13 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his step-father's, Bud Sanders and Arthur Laird.

Private Family Services will be held. Burial will be in Chapel Heights Memory Gardens in Marion, Ohio. You may leave condolences and memories of Bill online at www.fisherfuneralchapel.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Nov. 26, 2019
