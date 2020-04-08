Services
William C. Clawson

William C. Clawson Obituary
William C. Clawson

formerly of Delphi - William C. Clawson, 74, of Ft Wayne, IN, formerly of Delphi, IN passed away Monday, April 6, 2020 at Visiting Nurse Hospice Home in Ft Wayne, IN. Bill was born November 20, 1945 in Lafayette, IN to the late Wayne and Audrey (Roskuski) Clawson. He was a 1964 graduate of Delphi High School. He had also served 6 years in the Army reserves.

Bill enjoyed watching NASCAR.

He retired from Howard & Sons John Deere in Monticello, IN.

His marriage to Carol Loudon was on November 8, 1969 and she survives. Along with his wife Carol he is survived by their children: Michelle Stoffel (Kyle) of Ft Wayne, IN, Troy Clawson (Trisha) of Washington, IN, Heather Johnston (Jim) of Hobart, IN, and Brock Clawson (Tom) of Chicago, IL. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren. Bill was preceded by his parents and 1 brother, Michael.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic facing our Country, memorial services will be at a later date at the First Baptist Church, 103 S. Indiana St. in Delphi, IN with Pastor William Glenn officiating. Private burial at Maple Lawn Cemetery in Flora.

Memorial Contributions in Bill's memory may be made to the Maple Lawn Cemetery.

www.davidsonfh.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020
