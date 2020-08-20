1/1
William C. Tibbett Sr.
1937 - 2020
William C. Tibbett Sr.

Lafayette - William C. Tibbett Sr., 82, of Lafayette, passed away on Wednesday, August 18, 2020 at 7:15 p.m. William was born on October 13, 1937 in Park County, IN to the late Delbert and Hazel (Lister) Tibbett. He married Barbara Ross on August 6, 1966 in Lafayette, and she survives. William worked as a welder for Leaman Machines and Peerless Patterns. He was a member of Good Shepherds Baptist Church. William played music in several different bands throughout his life, and enjoyed fixing old cars.

Surviving along with his wife, are eight children, Rick (Teri) Ross of Lafayette, Rodney Tibbett of Lafayette, Robert (Brenda) Young of Lafayette, Charles (Margaret) Young of Carmel, Del (Michelle) Tibbett of Lafayette, Terry Tibbett of Kingman, Lois Goodwin of Covington, and Carla (Dennis) Embertan of Lafayette. Also surviving six siblings, Kenny (Sue) Tibbett of Lafayette, Dean (Sharon) Tibbett of Hillsboro, John (companion: Peggy Foster) Tibbett of Kempton, Roger Tibbett of Port Richey, FL, Joyce (Roy) Lamb of Lafayette, Kay (Richard) Neal of Murphy, NC, twenty-two grandchildren, and thirty-two great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by one sister, Sharon Tibbett, one brother, Claude Tibbett, one son, William C. Tibbett Jr., one granddaughter, Erin Michelle Tibbett, one grandson, Andrew Harper, and one nephew Barry Hankins.

Celebration of life to be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the family to help with final expenses, or the Leukemia Research Foundation. Share memories and condolences at www.simplicity-funeralcare.com.






Published in Journal & Courier from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Simplicity Funeral Care
1608 Schuyler Avenue
Lafayette, IN 47904
765-742-6840
