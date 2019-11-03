|
William D. "Merle" Estes
Goodland - William D. "Merle" Estes, 81, of Goodland, Indiana, passes away in his home October 31, 2019 , at 7:55 am. He was born May 16, 1938 in Benton County to the late Harvey & Cassie Bailey Estes. He lived his whole life in Benton County and graduated from Wadena High School, class of 1957. After graduation he went into the Army for two years and then went into the reserves. Merle farmer his whole life, and loved every minute of it. His first wife was Phyllis Bond and she preceded him in death, in December l, 2001 in Morocco, IN he married Rosemary Ann Strong Estes and she survives. He is also survived by two step-sons, Chad Edward Stavros, Goodland, IN and Peter Timothy Stavros, Valparaiso, IN, Step-Grandfather of 4, and 24 nieces and nephews, one brother, Earl Estes, Mattoon, IL; and 4 sisters, Wilma Jean Gramman, (Husband, Jim), Muncie, /IN, / Juanita Lawhead, Palm Desert, CA., Mable Mitchell, (husband, Vance), Goodland, IN and Ethele Hoffmeyer, Monticello, IN and FL.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, from 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm (CST). at the Gerts Funeral Home, Goodland, IN with a celebration of life service at 5:00 pm (CST) at the funeral home, with Rev. Chauncy Latimore, officiating. His wish was to be cremated. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in his name to the family for help with the expenses.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2019