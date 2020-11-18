William D. Voorhees III
West Lafayette - William 'Bill' D. Voorhees III, 66, of West Layette, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly at his home on November 13, 2020.
He was born July 14, 1954, in Seattle, Washington, to the late William D. Voorhees II and Selma (Schurmann) Voorhees.
Bill received his B.A. Magna Cum Laude from Hamilton College in 1976, and Ph.D. from Purdue University in 1980, in Biomedical Engineering. Bill spent 14 years at the Purdue University Biomedical Engineering Center, where he performed and led research. He enjoyed academia but moved to Med Institute in 1990 to have a more direct effect on patient care. Bill was Vice President at Med Institute in West Lafayette. During his 30 years at Med, he was dedicated to the advancement of medical science and made significant contributions which directly impacted patient's lives.
He was a member of the Chapel of the Good Shepherd Episcopal church, Sigma Xi, Phi Beta Kappa, and Families Serving Greater Lafayette.
Bill loved nature and the outdoors. He loved woodworking and building things and could build or fix anything. He built a home for his family on a farm in West Lafayette, where he resided until his death.
Bill's greatest love was his family. He was immensely proud of his children. He was a loving and devoted husband and father, a man of kindness and integrity, who was always willing to help others and share his gifts and talents.
On June 4, 1989, he married Christine Riscili Voorhees in Lafayette, Indiana, and she survives.
Surviving along with his wife are his sons Matthew and Lucas of West Lafayette, and daughter Catharine of Gilbert, AZ.
Also surviving are his siblings Sue (Mark) Knudson, Carol (Don) Hayes, sister-in-law Catherine (John) Staszewski, nephews Kevin (Carolyn) Hayes, John Mitchell Staszewski, nieces Kirstin (Aaron) Kastner, Amy (Dean) Nielson, Madeline Staszewski and several great nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, November 20, at Soller-Baker West Lafayette Chapel, 1184 Sagamore Parkway West. A private family funeral will be held.
Memorial contributions may be made in Bill's memory to Med Institute, 1330 Win Hentshel Blvd., West Lafayette, IN 47906, for a scholarship to be established at the Biomedical Engineering Department at Purdue University.
You may leave condolences and memories at www.soller-baker.com