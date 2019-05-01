Services
Shoemaker Funeral Home
26 S Main St
Otterbein, IN 47970
(765) 583-4455
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Boswell Church of Christ
310 S. Clinton St.
Boswell, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Davison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William "Bill" Davison


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William "Bill" Davison Obituary
William "Bill" Davison

Boswell - William "Bill" Davison, 91, of Boswell, died, Monday, April 29, 2019. He was born June 2, 1927, in Des Moines, Iowa, to the late John & Arvilla (Finch) Davison. He married, Betty (Pratt) Davison, July 24, 1948, in Ambia; she survives. Bill was a WWII Veteran serving in the United States Army Air Corp. He was a member of the Boswell Church of Christ & the Boswell American Legion Post #476. He has served 17 yrs. as a Reserve Deputy with the Benton Co. Sheriff Dept. & was a former member of the Boswell-Grant Township Volunteer Fire Department, serving as Asst. Chief & Training Officer; he had also served on the Boswell Town Board. Bill enjoyed fishing, mushroom hunting, tinkering with things & giving people a hard time.

Surviving with his Wife, Betty, are a Daughter, Cheryl (Jerry) Seay, Son, Rick (June) Davison, 3 Grandchildren, 7 Great-Grandchildren, a Great-Great- Granddaughter & Brother, Loren Davison. He is preceded in death by 2 Sisters, Dorothy Ballard & Myrna Braaksma & Brother, Wilbur Davison.

Visitation will be, Friday, May 3, 2019, from 11 AM until time of services at 1 PM, at the Boswell Church of Christ, 310 S. Clinton St., Boswell, with Nick Chambers officiating. Casual attire is requested by Bill's family. Burial will be at the Boswell Cemetery, with Military Honors by Boswell American Legion Post #476. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Boswell-Grant Township Volunteer Fire Department or Boswell American Legion Post #476. Shoemaker Funeral Home, Otterbein, is assisting Bill's Family. Visit www.shoemakerfh.com or Shoemaker Funeral Home- Otterbein, Indiana Facebook page to leave any condolences or to share a memory of Bill.
Published in the Journal & Courier on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now