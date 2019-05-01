|
William "Bill" Davison
Boswell - William "Bill" Davison, 91, of Boswell, died, Monday, April 29, 2019. He was born June 2, 1927, in Des Moines, Iowa, to the late John & Arvilla (Finch) Davison. He married, Betty (Pratt) Davison, July 24, 1948, in Ambia; she survives. Bill was a WWII Veteran serving in the United States Army Air Corp. He was a member of the Boswell Church of Christ & the Boswell American Legion Post #476. He has served 17 yrs. as a Reserve Deputy with the Benton Co. Sheriff Dept. & was a former member of the Boswell-Grant Township Volunteer Fire Department, serving as Asst. Chief & Training Officer; he had also served on the Boswell Town Board. Bill enjoyed fishing, mushroom hunting, tinkering with things & giving people a hard time.
Surviving with his Wife, Betty, are a Daughter, Cheryl (Jerry) Seay, Son, Rick (June) Davison, 3 Grandchildren, 7 Great-Grandchildren, a Great-Great- Granddaughter & Brother, Loren Davison. He is preceded in death by 2 Sisters, Dorothy Ballard & Myrna Braaksma & Brother, Wilbur Davison.
Visitation will be, Friday, May 3, 2019, from 11 AM until time of services at 1 PM, at the Boswell Church of Christ, 310 S. Clinton St., Boswell, with Nick Chambers officiating. Casual attire is requested by Bill's family. Burial will be at the Boswell Cemetery, with Military Honors by Boswell American Legion Post #476. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Boswell-Grant Township Volunteer Fire Department or Boswell American Legion Post #476. Shoemaker Funeral Home, Otterbein, is assisting Bill's Family. Visit www.shoemakerfh.com or Shoemaker Funeral Home- Otterbein, Indiana Facebook page to leave any condolences or to share a memory of Bill.
Published in the Journal & Courier on May 1, 2019