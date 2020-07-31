William E. (Bill) Eubank II



Lafayette - William E. (Bill) Eubank II, 73 of Lafayette passed away at his daughter's home in Indianapolis on Wednesday July 29, 2020. He was born in Lafayette on April 25, 1947 to the late William Earl and Helen Louise (Ferguson) Eubank. He was a 1965 graduate of Lafayette Jeff High School and received his bachelor's degree in accounting from IU. Bill served in the US Navy as a helicopter mechanic from 1969-1974. He was an accountant and entrepreneur. Bill prided himself as co-owner of the historic US 52 landmark, the Duck In Diner. He enjoyed photography, hunting, mushroom hunting, and fishing. He shared this joy with his children and grandchildren. Bill enjoyed being a soccer coach for both of his children. Bill was a God loving family man, always putting his family first.



Affectionately known as "Bill" and "Papa", he was married to Jean Ann Timm. She preceded him in death August 3, 2003. On February 25, 2012, Bill married Sandra Logan in Merrillville, IN. She survives. Also surviving are a son Tony (Korinne) Eubank of Fishers and a daughter Denitra Eubank of Indianapolis, four sisters Sandra, Linda, Margaret and Eva, and four grandchildren Devine, Elise, Harrison and Adeline.



Funeral services will be at 2pm Tuesday August 4th in the Chapel of Faith at Tippecanoe with Pastor Joe Bell officiating. Friends may call from 1pm until the time of service. Burial with military rites will follow in Tippecanoe Memory Gardens.



TMG Funeral & Cremation Services, West Lafayette is entrusted with arrangements.









