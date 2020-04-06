Services
William Kempf
William E. "Bill" Kempf


1949 - 2020
William E. "Bill" Kempf Obituary
William E. "Bill" Kempf

William E. "Bill" Kempf, 70, passed away Saturday-Mar 28, 2020, from injuries he sustained in a motorcycle accident in Punta Gorda, FL. He was born August 24, 1949 in Lafayette, to the late Herman & Hilda Malott Kempf. His marriage was to Patrizia M. Pregara in Lafayette, on October 19, 2018, but have been together since 2008. He was a 1967 graduate of Delphi High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Army on October 7, 1974, and retired from the Army on October 16, 1992. He was stationed in California, Georgia, Kentucky, and lastly Louisiana. He was in food service, and was the manager of the kitchen. He also was in Germany & South Korea. He was born and raised in Delphi, and after his military career, he moved back to Delphi in 1992, and then to Lafayette from 1993, until they moved to Punta Gorda, FL, in September of 2019. He worked at SIA in Lafayette for 4 years, then was hired by the United States Postal Service in Lafayette in 1998, SR 26 facility, and retired from there in 2005. He was a member of the Delphi American Legion #75, and the Delphi American Legion Riders, The Elks of Punta Gorda, FL, 40 & 8 of Lafayette, life member of the Lafayette VFW, Life member of the Monticello AMVets, life member of the , Lafayette Navy Club, Eagles & Moose Lodges of Lafayette, and the NRA. He was an avid Cubs fan, and liked Indiana University basketball. He loved to garden and cook, and loved to ride his Harley. Bill was proud of his service to his country, and his fellow veteran's, and was a true patriot to the USA. He dearly loved his family, and the gatherings they would share. Surviving: wife-Patrizia M. "Pat" Kempf of Punta Gorda, FL; daughter-Amy & Mark Fields of Mulberry; sister-Becky & Jeff Johnson of Delphi; step children: Nicole & Joseph Skowronski of North Riverside, IL, Alex & Ping Del Giudice of Brooklyn, NY, Chiara & Devin Del Giudice Poehlman of Portland, OR; 4 grandchildren: Isabella, Zoe, Chiron, & Leta; 2 nephews; 2 great nieces; 2 great nephews survive. Preceded by an infant brother Donald. Services: Due to the circumstances affecting our Country, private family services will take place. Abbott Funeral Home, Inc., Delphi, in charge of arrangements. http://www.abbottfuneralhome.com

Memorial contributions may be mailed to the Delphi American Legion, 3079 N. 900 W. Delphi, IN 46923, in memory and honor of Bill.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020
