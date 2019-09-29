|
|
William E. Neilan, Jr.
Monticello - William Edward Neilan, Jr. 83, of Monticello, Indiana passed away September 24, 2019 at 12:45 p.m. at St. Vincent's Hospice Care Center in Indianapolis.
He was born October 23, 1935 in Lafayette, Indiana to William E. Neilan, Sr. and Amy (Auburn) Neilan.
He is a graduate of Lafayette Jefferson High School, then attended Purdue University where he was a member of Phi Eta Sigma National Honor Society. He was employed as Chief Draftsman, Chief Production Engineer, and a Senior Industrial Engineer for Ross Gear and Tool Company of Lafayette. He taught blueprint reading and construction management at Ivy Tech. He held an Indiana Real Estate Broker license and an Indiana Appraiser license.
In his spare time, he was an avid reader, worked crossword puzzles, and enjoyed traveling and participated in SPEBSQSA Barbershop Singers. He was a member of the Battle Ground Masonic Lodge #313. He was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church where, in his youth, he was an altar boy.
He is survived by his wife, Judy (Crabb) Neilan; his daughter, Kathleen Bolduc; his grandchildren, Dr. Ryan Neilan of Texas, Andrew (Samantha) Neilan of Texas, Taya Bolduc, Connor Bolduc, Mason Bolduc of Lafayette; his great grandchildren, Parker Berna and James Neilan of Texas; and his brother, Tom (Joy) Neilan of Tennessee, as well as several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Dorothy Sanders and Mary Lou Halsema; and his sons, Edward, Russell, and Dennis.
A graveside service will be conducted at St. Mary's Cemetery, 2122 Old Romney Rd., Lafayette on October 12th at 1:00 p.m.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Sept. 29, 2019