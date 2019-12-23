|
William Edward Munday
West Lafayette - William Edward Munday Sr., 86, of West Lafayette, passed away at 10:05 a.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Ben Hur Healthcare in Crawfordsville.
He was born March 7, 1933 in Springfield, Ohio to the late Edward H. & Hilda S. (Ledergerber). William graduated from St. Paul Catholic High School in Marion, Indiana and attended Purdue University.
Bill worked in the family business, Munday's Florist in Marion, Indiana until joining the U.S. Army. He served at Ft. Lewis in Washington from April 6, 1953 until his honorable discharge on April 5, 1955.
His marriage of 62 years was to JoAnn Marack on August 24, 1957 in Lafayette at the Cathedral of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception; she survives.
After his discharge, William worked for Deans Milk as a driver. Bill resumed his career in horticulture working for Hales Wholesale Greenhouse in West Lafayette, IN and then Bennetts Greenhouse, as head grower, in Lafayette. Mr. Munday then joined Jiffy Products of America, located in West Chicago, IL, as Regional Salesman and finished his career as a Product Salesman for Sogevex Peat Moss Company.
Mr. Munday was a member of the Cathedral of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception, the Ohio Florist Association and Bedding Plants Inc. International Trade Association. He was a 64 year (life member) of the Loyal Order of the Moose, Knights of Columbus 3rd Degree and American Legion Post, all of Marion.
Surviving with his wife JoAnn is a son, William E. Munday Jr. of West Lafayette; two grandsons, Michael W. Munday of Lafayette and Mark P. Munday (fiancé: Brittaney Evans) of West Lafayette; six sisters, Carol Keefer of Sevierville, TN, Eileen Romero (husband: David) of Selma, CA, Martha Purdom of Marion, IN, Margaret "Rose" Johnson of Marion, IN, Mary Goins (husband: Howard) of Marion, IN and Patricia Munday of Marion, IN and one brother, Don L. Munday of Branson, MO.
Preceding him in death with his parents is a sister, Elizabeth "Betty" Vian and two brothers, John and Tom Munday.
Per Williams wishes funeral services will be held privately.
