William Emerson
Lafayette - William Hanlin "Bill" Emerson, 71, of Lafayette passed away Monday, July 20, 2020 at IU Health Methodist in Indianapolis.
He was born June 28, 1949 in Cincinnati, OH, to Edward S. Emerson and Virginia (Hanlin) Emerson. He was a 1967 graduate of Delphi High School. He later obtained his bachelors degree in Business from Indiana University in 1971. Bill was involved in the Harness Horse Industry for many years.
Bill is survived by his mother, Virginia (Hanlin) Emerson and two brothers: Barry (Rebecca) Emerson of West Lafayette and Bruce Emerson (Annette Burgess) of Cincinnati, OH. He is also survived by nephews JT (Sarah) Emerson of Lafayette and Mark (Norma) Emerson of Indianapolis; and great nieces Brinley Kate Emerson and Cameran Grace Emerson.
A private graveside service will be held. Hippensteel Funeral Home and Tribute Center of Delphi assisting family with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be directed to the First Presbyterian Church of Delphi. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com