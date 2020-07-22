1/
William Emerson
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Emerson

Lafayette - William Hanlin "Bill" Emerson, 71, of Lafayette passed away Monday, July 20, 2020 at IU Health Methodist in Indianapolis.

He was born June 28, 1949 in Cincinnati, OH, to Edward S. Emerson and Virginia (Hanlin) Emerson. He was a 1967 graduate of Delphi High School. He later obtained his bachelors degree in Business from Indiana University in 1971. Bill was involved in the Harness Horse Industry for many years.

Bill is survived by his mother, Virginia (Hanlin) Emerson and two brothers: Barry (Rebecca) Emerson of West Lafayette and Bruce Emerson (Annette Burgess) of Cincinnati, OH. He is also survived by nephews JT (Sarah) Emerson of Lafayette and Mark (Norma) Emerson of Indianapolis; and great nieces Brinley Kate Emerson and Cameran Grace Emerson.

A private graveside service will be held. Hippensteel Funeral Home and Tribute Center of Delphi assisting family with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be directed to the First Presbyterian Church of Delphi. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hippensteel Tribute Center & Funeral Home
405 Cottage St.
Delphi, IN 46923
(765) 564-4477
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hippensteel Tribute Center & Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 23, 2020
My mom and I would often pass Bill when out walking. We always enjoyed chatting with him - great personality. So sorry to hear of his passing.
Shonda Isaacs
Neighbor
July 23, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.So sorry about Bill.I remember him but Barry and Becky are the ones that knew the best. Condolences to all of the family. Phyllis Moore.
Phyllis Moore
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved