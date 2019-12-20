Services
MAUS FUNERAL HOME
704 COUNCIL STREET
Attica, IN 47918-1603
(765) 764-4418
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Attica - William Frank Haas, 71, Attica, passed away at his home, surrounded by his family, on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 10:22 a.m.

Frank, as he was known to family and friends, was born in Attica, Indiana on August 16, 1948. He was the son of the late Alva Lewis and Mary (Slinker) Haas. Frank grew up in Attica and attended Attica High School. He later moved to Elkhart, Indiana and has lived most of his adult life in Elkhart. He moved back to Attica in 2003.

While living in Elkhart, Frank worked as a manager for Duke Homes and Sky Line Industries. He also worked as a reserve deputy for the Bristol Police Department in Bristol, IN.

Frank was an auxiliary member of the V.F.W. Post # 3318 of Attica. He enjoyed gardening and mowing his yard. He enjoyed playing cards, especially poker and in his earlier years liked to play golf. His favorite pastime was spending time with his family, especially the grandchildren.

Frank was first married to Carolyn Sue Ferguson on October 21, 1965 in Williamsport. He later married Carolyn Sue (Hughes) Barlow on October 23, 2010 in Independence, IN. She preceded him in death on September 4, 2012.

Frank leaves behind his three daughters, Stacey Renee Haas, Centerville, MI; Kimberly Jo (Michael) Dinkledine, Osceola, IN and Melissa Ann (Blair) Hudnall, Elkhart, IN; his pet dog, Sadie Mae; ten grandchildren, three step grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren; four sisters, Marylou Hulsey, Carrie Ferguson, Frances Warrick and Janice Ferguson, all of Attica; four brothers, Joe Haas, Mishawaka, IN; Raymond Haas, Elkhart, IN; Clint (Donna) Haas, Middlebury, IN and Alva Haas, Lafayette. He was preceded in death by his parents, a son, Ronnie Lee Haas and a brother, Everette Haas.

Friends may call at the Maus Funeral Home, Attica on Monday, December 23rd from 11;00 a.m. until service time at 1:00 p.m. with Chaplain James Meyer officiating. Burial will follow in the Riverside Cemetery, Attica. Memorial contributions may be made to the V.F.W. Post # 3318 of Attica. Condolences may be sent online to www.mausfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019
