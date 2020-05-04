|
|
William Frank Howell
William Frank Howell, 83, of Frankfort, died May 1, 2020 at his home. He was born October 20, 1936 in Fitchburg, KY to William Francis & Mildred (Scott) Howell. He married Patricia Ann Fahnestock on May 10, 1966 and she survives. Frank was a veteran of the National Guard as well as the U.S. Army and was stationed in Boston. He worked for Bruno's and The Pub in Lafayette, then worked for Pizza Hut starting up new franchises. He was route manager for Crown Laundry in Lafayette and later a warehouse manager for Schnaible's in Indianapolis. After retirement he worked at Walmart in Frankfort and for the Journal and Courier. He also worked at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield mowing the baseball fields. Frank liked to fish, squirrel hunting, was a sharp shooter, and enjoyed golfing. He is survived by his wife: Patricia Howell of Frankfort, 3 sons: William Patrick (Maria) Howell of Frankfort, David Michael Riley of Ohio, Brian Riley of Kentucky, 3 daughters: Patricia Leanne Gomez of Texas, Diane Michelle Cox of Ohio, Kelly Anne McFall of Kentucky, 2 sisters, 4 half-sisters, 16 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren also survive. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by an infant brother, William Francis Howell. No services are planned. Goodwin Funeral Home, 200 S. Main St., Frankfort, is assisting the family with arrangements. Please visit goodwinfuneralhome.com to leave a message for the family.
Published in the Journal & Courier from May 4 to May 5, 2020