Lafayette - William "Billy" Frederick Buck, 60, of Lafayette, Indiana, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, March 23rd, after battling cancer.



A memorial visitation will be from 10:00am with a celebration of life service to follow at 10:30am, Thursday, April 11th at Soller-Baker Funeral Home, 1184 Sagamore Parkway West, West Lafayette, Indiana, 47906. Pastor Charles Anderson of Indianapolis will be officiating. Burial will follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cancer Research Institute.



Bill was born in Lafayette, Indiana, on July 5, 1958 to William and Annabelle Buck. He grew up in Lafayette but spent much of his youth in Green Hill, Indiana to compete in US National Pony Trotting Association races. He graduated from Lafayette Jefferson High School in 1976 and studied at both Ivy Tech and Vincennes University. From 1976 to 1980, he served as a Navy Corpsman at Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, NC. He worked at TRW Automotive as a certified Tool and Die Maker, having earned his Journeyman Card in 1990. Bill loved good music, fishing, hunting and cooking.



Bill is survived by his three daughters, Amber Brown and her husband Jason of Indianapolis, IN, Autumn Phillips and her husband Michael of Carmel, IN, and Amanda Edgell and her husband Kyle of Indianapolis, IN; his nine grandchildren; and his sisters Linda Boland of Florida and Sheri Talbott of Lafayette, Indiana.



Bill often quoted Matthew 6: "25 "Therefore I tell you, do not be anxious about your life, what you will eat or what you will drink, nor about your body, what you will put on. Is not life more than food, and the body more than clothing? 26 Look at the birds of the air: they neither sow nor reap nor gather into barns, and yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are you not of more value than they?"



www.soller-baker.com Published in the Journal & Courier on Apr. 7, 2019