William "Bill" Freeman, Jr.
Lafayette - William "Bill" Freeman, Jr., of Lafayette passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020 at his home.
He was born October 5, 1946 in Elkhart, IN, to the late William Freeman, Sr and Isabelle (Banes) Freeman. He graduated from Delphi High School before attending Georgia Tech. Bill was the owner and operator of Instant Copy for 38 years and dearly loved the Greater Lafayette community. He was a member of the NICHES Land Trust and the Tippecanoe County Historical Association. He proudly served his country in the United States Army.
On February 21, 1967 he married Virginia Davis at Federated Church in West Lafayette. They were married for 53 years and she survives.
Bill was a 53-year member of the American Legion Post #75 and #11. He was an avid fisherman and his happiest days were those spent on the water with his son, Jason. Bill loved purchasing and dealing in antiques and was always on the hunt for his next perfect piece. He enjoyed boating, NASCAR and early-American stoneware.
Along with his wife, Virginia, he is survived by his son: Jason (Tiffany) Freeman of Mulberry; brother Tom (Susan) Freeman of West Lafayette; and grandson Maverick Freeman. He is also survived by his mother-in-law Pearl Davis of West Lafayette, sisters-in-law Brenda Fisher of Lafayette and Mary (Joe) Gear of West Lafayette, as well as several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, son William Thomas Freeman, nephew Tony Politz and father-in-law John Davis.
Memorial gathering will be held at a later date. In lieu of usual remembrances, contributions may be directed to the Community Cancer Network, Inc, PO Box 4499, Lafayette, IN 47903 and the Wildcat Creek Wildlife Center, 765-491-2351. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com