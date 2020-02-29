|
William J. Morvan
Lafayette - William John Morvan, 82, of West Lafayette, died Friday, February 28, 2020 at the Indiana Veterans Home, West Lafayette.
He was born September 6, 1937 in Providence, RI to the late William and Emma (Durand) Morvan. He graduated from LaSalle Academy and following graduation, enlisted in the United States Navy. He served as an Aviation Machinist Mate from August 1955 - August 1958. He married Georgette A. LaChance in Woonsocket, RI on October 26, 1963. William worked in construction as a concrete mixer for Custom Building Products in Frankfort. He was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church and was a devout Catholic.
Bill spent hours working leather magic. He fashioned book covers, wallets, key chains, and other items as gifts for family and friends. He was a life-long dog lover. To his family and friends, he was a great teller of stories and was always quick with a joke or two.
He is survived by his sister, Shirley (Morvan) Picard and brother-in-law, Joseph Picard of South Carolina; step-son, Oscar Dupre and daughter-in-law Merlene Roach; 2 grandchildren, Sean Dupre and Stephanie (Dupre) Chumbley of Georgia; and 4 nieces.
He was preceded in death by his wife Georgette.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given in William's name to the Indiana Veterans Home. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Visitation will be from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm, Monday, March 2, 2020 at Soller-Baker Funeral Home, Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd, Lafayette.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 1:30 pm, Monday, March 2, 2020 at St. Boniface Catholic Church, 318 N 9th St, Lafayette, IN 47904 with Father Timothy Alkire officiating.
Interment will be private at St. Boniface Cemetery.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020