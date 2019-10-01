|
William "Bill" Jordan
West Lafayette - William "Bill" Jordan, 62 of West Lafayette passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019 at IU Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.
William was born on December 17, 1956 in Tazwell, TN to the late Alfred and Mae (Jordon) Jordan.
Bill was a laborer in construction and later worked as a custodian for Purdue University.
On April 2, 1988 Bill was married to Nancy Gregory in her mother's home in West Lafayette. Nancy preceded Bill in death in 2017.
Bill was a member of the Son's of the American Legion. Bill was a outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Surviving are his siblings, Clayton Jordan of Nashville, TN, Polly Brown of Tazwell, Nelly Bailey of Tazwell, Ronald Jordan of Clarks Hill, and Donald Jordan of Tazwell and his step children, Michael W.E. Vessels of Lafayette, Michelle (Jon) Kerkoff of West Lafayette, and Dustin (Jennifer) Vessels of Oxford. Also surviving are 6 step grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by 2 sisters and 4 brothers.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 5-7p.m. at Fisher Funeral Chapel, Lafayette. Services will follow at 7 p.m.
You may share memories and write condolences for Bill and his family by visiting www.fisherfuneralchapel.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Oct. 1, 2019