William Joseph "Joe" Bucy

William Joseph "Joe" Bucy Obituary
William Joseph "Joe" Bucy

Lafayette - William Joseph "Joe" Bucy, 59, passed away peacefully on March 20, 2020. He was born on September 3, 1960 in Spencer, Indiana. He was preceded by his parents Mildred Hardesty Bucy and Everett Bucy. He was a 1978 graduate of Twin lakes high school. He owned Bucy Building Services and Uncle Joes Painting. He was an exceptional painter and carpenter. He did so much for everyone and he will be deeply missed. To leave condolences and send memories to the family visit www.soller-baker.com

He is survived by his daughter, Miranda Bucy, a granddaughter, Abigail Bucy, 6 siblings, Therisa (Stanley) Bault of Spencer, Indiana, Michael (Linda) Bucy of Lafayette, Dennis (Caren) Bucy of Quincy, Indiana, Winnie Bucy of Gilbraltar, MI, Mary Ann (Bob) Gorey of Grafton WV, Shirley (Rodger) Pretorius of Monticello and many nieces and nephews. At this time with Covid-19 crisis there will not be a service for him. The family is planning a memorial service at a later date. To leave condolences and memories for the family, please visit www.soller-baker.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020
