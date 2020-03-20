|
William K. Gettings
Lafayette - William K. (Bill) Gettings passed away early Thursday morning, in his home - where he wished to be, beside his wife of 69 years, Beverly Gettings (Hooker). Along with his wife Bev, he is survived by their three children, Amanda Hudson (Wes), Annie Gramelspacher (Philip) and Bill Gettings (Gail), ten grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.
Bill was the firstborn to Peter J. Gettings and Marian R. Gettings and was preceded in death by his only brother, Peter J. Gettings, Jr. He was a lifetime member and avid supporter of St. Boniface Church and the Lafayette Catholic Schools. Laughter, a good meal and good wine were three things he enjoyed sharing with his wife, their family and many friends.
He was affectionately known as Boomer, possibly for his booming voice, engaging personality, his ability to tell a good story, and the willingness to do so with all who would listen. His gift of gab allowed him to make friends quickly and his sincerity allowed him to keep them for his lifetime.
After serving in the military, Bill completed his college courses earning a degree from Indiana University, where he also continued his membership in the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity. The story goes, he and his brother enrolled at Indiana because they required fewer credits to graduate than Purdue University, where he spent his first 3 years, prior to enlisting.
Bill was Lafayette's youngest mayor, serving one term 1960 - 1964. He began selling life insurance afterwards and was a proud member of the Million Dollar Round Table. He retired in 1993 and amplified his time as a CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) volunteer. He and Bev, along with the dear friends enjoyed many years of testing their sailing skills in to several ports.
He loved being among people, sharing a handshake, a hug or a pat on the back. Due to the current pandemic, and necessary social distancing, there will be no Catholic Mass or visitation. A private burial will take place. A Mass and memorial service will be held at a later date with an appropriate farewell honoring Bill. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Community Foundation for the Community Fund or CASA for Kids, Inc. Endowment both of which have this address: 300 Main Street, Suite 100, Lafayette, IN 47901. Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home of Lafayette is honored to serve the Gettings family. Memories and condolences may be left at www.hahngroeberfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020