William Kaelin
Waveland - July 9, 1962-March 28, 2019
William J. Kaelin of Waveland passed away Thursday morning at home. He was 56.
Mr. Kaelin was a family man through and through. He loved to spend time with his kids and grandkids, following them in their activities. He also loved to travel. He was a jokester with a great sense of humor that enjoyed making other people smile. He was the family fix-it man, who helped with lots of things, and he liked to go fishing.
Born July 9, 1962 in Lafayette, he was the son of William Kaelin, Sr. and Betty J. Yost Kaelin. He graduated from Rossville High School, class of 1980. He married Carla Vandevender on August 28, 1982. She survives.
Surviving family includes: wife, Carla Kaelin; William Kaelin (Evelyn) and their daughter Liberty, son, Nathan Kaelin (Hayley) and their children Kellan, Jackson and Autumn; four sisters, Susan Kaelin, Deborah Luper (Steve); Becky Kaelin (John Foster); Michelle Lancaster (Mike Ringstrom); several nieces, nephews, great nephews, great-nieces, extended family members and four granddogs.
Visitation will be from 3 to 6 PM Monday, April 1 at Burkhart Funeral Home, 201 W. Wabash Avenue, Crawfordsville. Services will begin at 6 PM.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the school lunch accounts at North Montgomery or South Montgomery School Systems to benefit kids that need money for their lunch. Online condolences may be made at www.BurkhartFH.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Mar. 30, 2019