Services
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
(765) 474-1111
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Soller-Baker Funeral Home Lafayette Chapel
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Soller-Baker Funeral Home Lafayette Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for William Richardson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William L. "Bill" Richardson Sr.


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William L. "Bill" Richardson Sr. Obituary
William L. "Bill" Richardson Sr.

Lafayette - Bill Richardson 79 passed away in his home surrounded by family on September 10, 2019. He was born on June 19, 1940 in Lafayette to the late Basil (Fats) and Ellen Jordan-Richardson. Bill graduated from Lafayette Jeff in 1958 and was a three-time state wrestling champion (1956,57 & 58) and was a life-time resident of Lafayette. In November 1959 he married Mary Neal, later divorced. He worked at Alcoa and retired after 36 years while coaching wrestling at Tippecanoe Jr High, Jefferson High School and Sunnyside Middle School. He enjoyed mentoring local wrestlers. In 1974, Bill was inducted into the IHSWCA Hall of Fame for wrestling.

Bill enjoyed attending and participating in local car shows and spending time restoring old classic cars. He also enjoyed traveling to Vegas and California to spend time with family and friends. Bill loved watching Westerns, especially John Wayne. He was a loyal friend and didn't know a stranger.

Surviving are children Terry Pyatt (Dean Little), Tony Richardson (Frenchie), Bill Richardson Jr. (Natalie), Steven Richardson and a sister Mary Ann Ellison. Also surviving are 10 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.

Preceded in death by his brothers Basil Jr., Jack Richardson along with his youngest granddaughter, Katharin Richardson and long-time companion Donna Norris.

In lieu of flowers family request Memorial contributions to the Alzheimer's Research Foundation.

Visitation will be Sunday, September 15 ,2019 from 3-6pm at Soller-Baker Funeral Home Lafayette Chapel. Funeral service Monday, September 16,2019 at 10am Soller-Baker Funeral Home Lafayette Chapel. You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
Download Now