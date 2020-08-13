William M. Morehouse



McCormick, SC - William M. Morehouse, of McCormick, South Carolina, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at age 87. Born March 14, 1933, in Battle Creek, Michigan, he grew up in West Lafayette, Indiana. A U.S. Army veteran with service in France, he earned his B.S. and M.S. degrees from Purdue University where he received his Ph.D. in 1968. Dr. Morehouse was a professor of theatre at Radford University where he met his wife, Betty Parrish Morehouse (1934-2017). He then served as professor and department chair of speech, communication, and theatre as well as vice president and provost at West Chester University until his retirement in 1992. He is remembered for his quick wit and skills as a theatre director and mediator. An educator and administrator with a commitment to social justice, Dr. Morehouse worked to ensure students' access to opportunity and success through higher education. A gentle man, he could be fiercely protective. He encouraged family and friends to stop and smell the flowers.



He is survived by sons, Christopher Morehouse of Shepherdstown, West Virginia, Mark Morehouse, of McCormick, South Carolina, and Peter Morehouse, of Downingtown, Pennsylvania, by son-in-law Lee Ebersole, grandchild Noah (Logan) Ebersole-Morehouse, and nieces, Pamela Regnier, of Christiansburg, Virginia, Kathy Laugheed of Arcadia, Indiana, and nephew Bill Laugheed of Richmond, Indiana, and their families.



No service is planned at this time. Donations may be made in his honor to his favorite charities, Common Cause, People for the American Way, and Southern Poverty Law Center.









