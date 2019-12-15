|
|
William Max Knapp
Rossville - William Max Knapp, 96, of Rossville, passed away at his home, Saturday, December 14, 2019. He was born in Clinton County on January 30, 1923 to Omer and Mabel (Harmon) Knapp. He was a graduate of Rossville High School. He went on to serve in the United States Army Air Corp. during World War II. Max married Catherine Ruch on March 27, 1943, she survives. He held several jobs over the years which included farming, Alcoa, REA Magnet Wire, Indiana Crop Improvement Association, and the Carroll County Comet. He was a member of the American Legion and Pleasant Hill Presbyterian Church, where he was an elder, sang in the choir and taught Sunday School. He enjoyed woodworking, gardening, coaching little league baseball, and watching his kids and grandkids play sports. He was a beloved husband, dad, and grandpa and loved spending time with his family.
Along with his wife, Catherine; Max is survived by his children, Bill (Jane) Knapp of West Lafayette, Bob (Beverly) Knapp of Rossville, Richard Knapp of Auburn, Cathy (Joe) Deford of Rossville, Carol Knapp of Indianapolis; grandchildren, Shali, Aaron, Danielle, Neil, Chad, Jessica, Matthew, Sarah, Ryan, Adriene, Katie, and Michael; and 16 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Tom Knapp.
Visitation will be 4-7pm, Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Genda Funeral Home Rossville Chapel. Funeral services will be 10:30am, Thursday, December 19 at the funeral home. Pastor Donna Enersen will officiate. Burial will follow at Rossville Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pleasant Hill Presbyterian Church.
Online condolences may be made at www.gendafuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Dec. 15 to Dec. 17, 2019