|
|
William "Bill" Oscar Gerhart
Monticello - William "Bill" Oscar Gerhart, of Monticello, passed away in the presence of his family on Wednesday August 7, 2019. He was born in Lafayette, IN, on May 6, 1930 to Charles and Gladys (Hobaugh). He married Glenda (Corns) in 1952. Together they had 2 children, Dr. Gary Gerhart in 1953 and Janna Gerhart in 1961.
Bill was a graduate of Battle Ground High School in 1948 during which time he was captain of his basketball team and Homecoming king. He pursued his undergraduate and graduate work at Purdue University, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Physical Education in 1952 and Masters of Science in Education in 1961.
Education was a passion for Bill, dedicating his life to fostering educational enrichment in his community. He worked with the Lafayette School Corporation as a teacher and eventually served as principal of Edgelea, Durgan, and Highland Elementary Schools, retiring in 1995. In 2000, Bill was presented with The Sagamore of the Wabash, the highest honor which the Governor of Indiana bestows for distinguished services to the State, presented to him in ceremony by his former student, Senator Ron Alting.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. In retirement, he enjoyed being on the water at his Lake Freeman home, traveling to Florida every spring with his wife, children, and grandchildren, being actively involved with his grandchildren's sporting and academic pursuits, and supporting Purdue sports.
Bill is survived by his wife Glenda (Corns); Janna of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Grant of West Lafayette, Erica of Fort Wayne, and Alesa of Fort Wayne; and great-grandchild, Averly of Fort Wayne.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Phyllis Helmerick; brothers, Robert Gerhart and Jack Gerhart; and his son, Gary Gerhart.
Private Services were held with burial in Battle Ground Cemetery. You may leave condolences and memories of Bill online at www.fisherfuneralchapel.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Aug. 13, 2019