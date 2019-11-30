Services
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
(765) 742-7302
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
1923 - 2019
William Pell Obituary
William Pell

Lafayette - William "Bill" Roy Pell, 96, of Romney, IN passed away at his residence on Thursday, November 28, 2019.

He was born on October 10, 1923 in Romney, IN to the late Charles Elbert and Ocho Hazel (Jackson) Pell. Bill graduated from Romney High School and started his lifelong career in the farming community. He married Joan Woods on May 1, 1949 and they celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in May of this year. Bill was on the Romney Fire Department for forty years achieving the highest rank of Fire Chief. He enjoyed bowling and playing golf. Bill and his wife traveled all over the United States, visiting forty-eight of the fifty states. He was also a committee member for ASCS.

Bill is survived by his wife and two daughters; Linda (Ron) Bell of Lafayette and Diana (Don) Gould of Crawfordsville. Five grandchildren; Jason (Frieda) Gould, Mathew (Abby) Gould, Sascha (B.J.) Harrell, Brooklyn (Brent) Burton, and Tanner (Diane) Cox; and two step-grandchildren, Trent (Wendy) Bell and Seth Bell. He is preceded in death by his parents, infant son, Michael Lynn Pell, two sisters and one brother.

Funeral service will be on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 2 pm at Hippensteel Funeral Home with a visitation one hour prior to services. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery. Contributions may be directed to the Romney United Methodist Church. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Nov. 30, 2019
