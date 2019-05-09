Services
William Pierre Kenny Obituary
William Pierre Kenny

Cocoa, FL - William Pierre Kenny, born on September 8, 1937 in Lafayette, Indiana, to the late Edna (Newton) and Charles Irvin Kenny, passed away at age 81 on May 7, 2019 at his home in Cocoa, Florida, after a Heroic battle with Cancer. He graduated from Wea High School in 1955. William proudly served 26 years in the Army Reserves. He also devoted his career to farming and retired from working at Tate & Lyle. William was the loving husband of Patricia (Decker) married for 61 years this June. He was preceded in death by his son, Dean A. Kenny; and brother, Charles(Bub)Kenny. William is survived by his three daughters, Darcy A. Weston (Steve), Danya A. Bridwell, and Delia A. Nugent (Steve); brothers, Stanley Kenny (Darlene) and Robert Kenny; and sister, Kathryn Shearer. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and Grandchildren.He also leaves behind his greatly loved cat, Mini and dog, Daisy. Those who wish may donate in William's name to . No services per Bill's wishes.
Published in the Journal & Courier on May 9, 2019
