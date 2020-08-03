1/
William "Bill" Pratt
William "Bill" Pratt

Union - Pratt, William "Bill", age 89 of Union, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 31, 2020 at his home. He retired from his position as Retirement Counselor after 45 years from Purdue University. Bill proudly served in the U.S. Army and was a member of the Englewood United Methodist Church. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Marjorie (Davis) Pratt, son; Donald Lee Pratt, grandchildren; Jordan, Dylan, Brooke, Isabella, and Elisha Pratt, along with numerous other relatives and friends. Bill is preceded in death by his parents; Vera (Taylor) & William Pratt, 2 brothers and 1 sister. A graveside service will be held at Minnich Cemetery in Union, OH, Thursday, August 6, at 10:00 am with Reverend Kim Armentrout officiating. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the family asks that you please wear a mask and maintain social distancing. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Englewood United Methodist Church (107 N Walnut St, Englewood, OH 45322). Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com




Published in Journal & Courier from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
