William R. Bylsma



August 10, 1946 - July 08, 2020



William Robert Bylsma 73, of New Lenox, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Bill was born in Lafayette, IN to the late Robert and Katherine (nee Hainje) Bylsma. Beloved husband of Connie (nee Kulik); dear brother of Dan (Joyce) Bylsma, Edward Bylsma, and Joyce Oland; loved uncle of numerous nieces and nephews. Bill was a teacher and football coach in Community High School District 218 for 30 years. He was head football coach at Eisenhower and Richards High Schools as well as head sophomore football coach at Shepard High School. He played football at Purdue University and was a member of the 1966 Rose Bowl Championship team. Private services were held.









