William R. "Randy" Duff
Rantoul - William R. "Randy" Duff, 66, of Rantoul, IL, passed away Tuesday-June 9, 2020 at 12:30pm at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He had battled cancer. He was born November 12, 1953 in Lafayette, to the late William E. Duff, and his mother Wanda Hughes Duff, who survives. His marriage was to Martha Ann "Marty" Bridge Duff in Las Vegas, NV, on January 15, 1991, and she survives. He was a 1972 graduate of Delphi High School. He farmed in Carroll County until 1990, then took a position with Indiana Packers Corporation in Delphi, working there until 2004. He then moved to Rantoul, IL, and started working for Rantoul Foods from 2004 until his retirement this year. He truly loved to farm, raising grain and hogs, and loved all aspects of agriculture. He enjoyed being outside, especially during planting and harvest seasons. He and his wife enjoyed the company vacations they were honored to go on in the Caribbean and other tropical places. He dearly loved his family and spending time with them. Surviving: wife-Marty Duff of Rantoul, IL; children: Shae & Lee Savoie of Camden, Sesaly Reifert of Rossville, William & Lauren Duff of Delphi, Shari & Nelson Smith of Delphi, Jake & Jennifer Johns of Delphi, Nick J. Young of Terre Haute; mother-Wanda P. Duff of Delphi; brothers-Doug Duff, and Terry Duff spouse Terry of Delphi; 16 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by a brother Eddie; sister in law Chris. Services: Visitation will be Tuesday from 5pm-8pm at Abbott Funeral Home, Inc., Delphi. Funeral service there Wednesday at 10am, Rev. Todd Ladd officiating. Burial at Masonic Cemetery, Delphi. http://www.abbottfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal & Courier from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.