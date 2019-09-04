|
|
William "Bill" R. Stonebraker, Sr.
Attica - William "Bill" Robert Stonebraker, Sr., 93, died at the Williamsport Nursing & Rehabilitation Center at 10:50 a.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019.
Bill was born in Fountain County on June 22, 1926. He was the son of the late Robert and Susie (Allen) Stonebraker. He grew up in the Attica area and graduated from Logan Township High School.
Bill had been married to Emily Willis. She preceded him in death.
Bill had worked and retired as an Engineer for the L&N Monon Railroad. He was a member and had served as a trustee of the Attica United Methodist Church.
Survivors include a son, William Robert (Brenda) Stonebraker, Jr., Mellott; a daughter, Jean (Denny) Jones, Veedersburg; a brother, Frank (Barbara) Stonebraker, Lafayette; thirteen grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and two great great-grandchild. He was also preceded in death by four siblings; John, Tom, Mary Margaret & Sue Ann.
Private family services will be held in the Bethel Cemetery, Attica. Condolences may be sent online at mausfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Sept. 4, 2019