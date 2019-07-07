Resources
William Mallios
William Steve Mallios

William Steve Mallios Obituary
William Steve Mallios

San Diego - William "Bill" Mallios, 83, passed peacefully on June 29, 2019 in San Diego, CA. Born on August 21, 1935 in West Lafayette, Bill loved exercise, the theater, playing the stock market, and travel.

Dr. Mallios was a Purdue graduate (class of '57), statistician, Senior Fulbright Specialist, and professor. He delighted in numbers, data, and prediction, writing multiple books on practical applications of statistics during his 28-year tenure as Professor of Decision Sciences at California State University Fresno.

Bill is survived by his wife Ronna of 53 years, sons Peter and Seth, and grandchildren Gabby, Annabelle, Sam, and Benjy.
Published in the Journal & Courier on July 7, 2019
