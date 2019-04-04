Services
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc - West Lafayette
1184 Sagamore Parkway West
West Lafayette, IN 47906
800-292-0673
Willie Hodgson
West Lafayette - Willie Alfreda (Freddie) Hodgson, 77, of West Lafayette, passed peacefully at home, on Monday, April 1st, 2019. She was born on October 23rd, 1941 in Trimble Co., KY to Brent and Roberta Floyd. Alfreda graduated from Jefferson High School in 1960. She also received an Associates Degree from The Indiana Business College in 1962. She worked briefly for McCord Candies and Warren Paper. Alfreda began working at Kmart in 1976. She was first Operations Manager at the West Lafayette store and then the Lafayette store. She retired from Kmart in 2005.

She married Raphael Harry Short in 1962 and divorced in 1980. Alfreda then married Kelly J. Hodgson on October 29th, 1982.

She is preceded in death by her father, Brent Floyd.

Surviving are her husband, Kelly Hodgson of West Lafayette, her mother, Roberta Floyd of West Lafayette; her brothers Larry Floyd (Linda) of High Wycombe, UK, and Philip Floyd (Marg) of Battleground. Also surviving are her daughter, Tracy Short and son, Douglas (Monica) Short, both of West Lafayette, granddaughter Lindsey Short of Indianapolis and grandson Nicholas Short of West Lafayette.

Alfreda enjoyed collecting owls, having spirited debates, listening to Motown and Elvis, knitting and crocheting, and participating in local craft shows. She also loved having holiday and family get togethers at home, monthly lunches with her friends, and raising her dogs Rowdy and Rudy. A private service will be held at a later date. You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Apr. 4, 2019
