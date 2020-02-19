|
Willis A. Snyder
Delphi - Willis A. Snyder, 91, of Delphi, died at his home Tuesday-Feb 18, 2020 at 7am, after a brief illness. He was born April 13, 1928 in Fountain City, to the late Floyd & Flora May Harris Snyder. His marriage was to Patricia A. Tucker in Indianapolis, on August 26, 1949, married for 70 years, and she survives. He was a 1946 graduate of Lynn High School, and a 1951 graduate of the former Frankfort Bible College. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, serving from 5-3-1946 to 6-16-1947, stationed in South Korea. He served as pastor to many churches, from 1957-1977, and was the senior pastor at the Delphi Wesleyan Church for 3 years. He then worked for the Carroll County REMC as night dispatcher and maintenance for 20 years. He drove a school bus for Delphi Community School Corp, and worked for the former Daves IGA in Delphi, and Wallmann's Grocery Store, before retiring. He enjoyed woodworking, crocheting, loved to work in his yard and the flower gardens he would have around his house. Willis was a people person, never meeting a stranger, had a contagious smile and sense of humor, that always helped in starting good conversation with people he would meet. A devout christian man, he constantly shared his faith and witnessed to many people about our good Lord and Savior Jesus. He enjoyed music, loved to sing, and could play the piano by ear. He dearly loved all his family and being with them. Surviving: wife-Patricia A. Snyder of Delphi; daughter-Cheryl & Robert Thyer of Jacksonville, FL; son-Kenneth & Jane Snyder of Cannelton; daughter-Elizabeth "Liz" & Vernon Little of Monticello; son-Jonathan & Corina Snyder of Zionsville; 15 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; 3 great great grandchildren. Preceded in death by a daughter Virginia N. Long; 3 brother's; 3 sister's; a grandson Timothy Snyder. Services: Visitation will be Saturday from 11am until his funeral service at 1pm at Abbott Funeral Home, Inc., Delphi. Family officiating. Private family interment. Memorial contributions to St. Jude Hospital for Children, envelopes available at the funeral home. http://www.abbottfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020