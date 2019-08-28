|
|
Willis W. Yenna
Goodland - Willis W. Yenna, 87, of Goodland, IN passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019 at 6:;05 pm at Franciscan Health Rensselaer. He was born November 11,
1931 in Fair Oaks, IN to the late Roscoe and Faribel Woods Yenna. A graduate of the Fair Oaks High School, class of 1949. He was employed at Schumacher's in Rensselaer, IN for many years, Later worked at and retired from Better Coils/Magnetek in Goodland, IN Willis was an avid gardener and enjoyed a good game of euchre with his friends. He was a member of the Remington American Legion.
On November 13, 1955 he married Vera Hoaks in Goodland, IN and she preceded him in death February 17, 2006. He is survived by two daughters, Cindy Goyette, West Lafayette, IN and Kim Yenna, Goodland, IN . Grandfather of three, Jeremy Goyette, (wife,Janice), Valparaiso, IN, Melissa Griffin, Wheatfield, IN and Jessica Goyette-Blankenship, (husband, Jason), West Lafayette, IN, and five great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Lester Yenna and son-in-law, Tom Goyette and his wife.
Visitation will be on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 9:00 - 11:00 am
(CDT) at the Gerts Funeral Home, Goodland, IN. A celebration of life will follow at 11:00 am (CDT), with Rev. Chauncy Latimore, officiating.
Burial will follow in the Goodland Cemetery, Goodland, IN. Memorials donations may be given in his name to the , Remington American Legion or the charity of donors choice.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Aug. 28, 2019