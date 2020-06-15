Wilma Carrel
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Wilma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wilma Carrel

Wilma Delores (Dee) Carrel, 90, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at IU Health Arnett.

She was born November 2, 1929 in Clinton, IN, to the late Arthur and Laura (Cox) Jones.

On August 28, 1948 she married Joseph J. Carrel in Clinton, IN. He preceded her in death on August 28, 1989. After raising three children and supporting her husband's attainment of his PH.D., Wilma returned to college in her early 40s and earned a bachelor's degree in Accounting, later becoming a CPA.

Wilma was an avid supporter of Purdue football and basketball, followed the Indianapolis Colts, Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos and New Orleans Saints. She was a talented quilter, leaving a legacy of beautiful quilts to family and friends all over the country. She was known as a fierce competitor in gin rummy, a voracious reader, loved her multiple gardens and flowers, and fished well into her 80s. She also greatly enjoyed her trips to multiple casinos across Indiana and Michigan.

Surviving are her sons Joseph Carrel II (Kathleen) of Indianapolis and Mark Carrel (Heather) of Westfield, IN; siblings: Donna Price of Covington, IN, Mike Jones of Stamford, CT, and Sharon Cousey (Fred) of Vicksburg, MS. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and 4 great, great grandchildren.

Along with her husband Joseph, she is preceded in death by her parents, daughter Laura Spicer, and five siblings: Doyle Jones, JoAnn Gosnel, Roger "Corky" Jones, Carol Smith and Robert "Bob" Jones.

A Private Graveside service will be held at Spring Vale Cemetery. In lieu of usual remembrances, contributions may be directed to Food Finders Food Bank in Lafayette. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
(765) 742-7302
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved