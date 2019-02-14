|
|
Wilma E. Carlson
Hillsboro - Wilma Ellen (Pearson) Carlson, 93, Hillsboro, passed away in the Franciscan Health East Hospital, Lafayette, on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 1:25 a.m.
Wilma was born in Attica, Indiana on November 13, 1925. She was the daughter of the late Chelsie Ferman and Bertha Ellen (Rayl) Pearson. Wilma was raised in Attica, graduating from Attica High School in 1943. She later moved to Hillsboro in 1963.
On March 23, 1946, Wilma married Marvin Oscar Carlson in Attica. He preceded her in death on July 9, 2014.
Wilma and her husband Marvin had owned and operated the Hillsboro Hardware along with their partners Wilbur and Ralph Swanson from 1959-1988. Wilma and Marvin also owned and operated the Shawnee Lanes Bowling Alley south of Attica with their partners Ralph and Wilbur Swanson from 1956-1988.
Wilma was an avid euchre player and enjoyed golfing and bowling. She liked to sew and spend time gardening. Wilma was a former member of the Bethel Community Church east of Attica and long time member of the Hillsboro United Methodist Church. She was a former member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Eagles in Attica and long time member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion Post in Hillsboro.
Wilma leaves behind her four children, David Earnest (Janet) Carlson, Lafayette; Daniel Lee (Kathy) Carlson, Hillsboro; Donald Marvin (Marla) Carlson, Crawfordsville and Donna Ellen (Roger) Snider, Hillsboro; seven grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Elizabeth Stonebraker and Virginia Lea Snider.
Friends may call at the Maus Funeral Home, Hillsboro, on Friday, February 15th from 11:00 a.m. until service time at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor David Inskeep officiating. Burial will follow in the Riverside Cemetery, Attica.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hillsboro United Methodist Church or the Bethel Community Church. Condolences may be sent online to www.mausfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Feb. 14, 2019