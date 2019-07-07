|
|
Wilma Loise McClean
Lafayette - Wilma Loise McClean, 91, of Lafayette, passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
She was born on February 24, 1928 in Wolcott, IN to the late William and Louise (Krohn) Wittenkeller.
Wilma graduated from Wolcott High School. On August 29, 1949, she married William Wilson McClean, Jr. in Monticello. He preceded her in death on June 29, 2014.
Surviving are her children, Sandra Jean McClean of Lakeland, FL, Steven (MaryBeth) McClean of West Lafayette, IN, and David (Candice) McClean of Columbus, IN. Also surviving are 4 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her 3 sisters.
A Private Family Service will be held.
Published in the Journal & Courier on July 7, 2019