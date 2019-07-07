Services
Fisher Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services
914 Columbia Street
Lafayette, IN 47901
765-742-1117
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilma McClean
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilma Loise McClean

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wilma Loise McClean Obituary
Wilma Loise McClean

Lafayette - Wilma Loise McClean, 91, of Lafayette, passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019.

She was born on February 24, 1928 in Wolcott, IN to the late William and Louise (Krohn) Wittenkeller.

Wilma graduated from Wolcott High School. On August 29, 1949, she married William Wilson McClean, Jr. in Monticello. He preceded her in death on June 29, 2014.

Surviving are her children, Sandra Jean McClean of Lakeland, FL, Steven (MaryBeth) McClean of West Lafayette, IN, and David (Candice) McClean of Columbus, IN. Also surviving are 4 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her 3 sisters.

A Private Family Service will be held.
Published in the Journal & Courier on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now