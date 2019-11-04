Services
Gerts Funeral Home
129 E Main
Brook, IN 47922
(219) 275-6161
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Gerts Funeral Home
129 E Main
Brook, IN 47922
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Gerts Funeral Home
129 E Main
Brook, IN 47922
View Map
Wilma Loretta Noland Corbett


1921 - 2019
Wilma Loretta Noland Corbett Obituary
Wilma Loretta Noland Corbett

Brook - Wilma Loretta Noland Corbett, 98, of Brook, IN, passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019 in the George Ade Memorial Health Care Center, Brook, IN. She was born January 14, 192l in Brook, IN to the late Alonzo and Minnie Noland Wilma was a lifelong resident of the area. She graduated in 1939 from Brook High School. She then attended Business School in Chicago, IL, working in the city as a bookkeeper. She married R. Ray Corbett on August 14, 1943 in Chicago, IL while he was on leave from the navy. She was a 50 year member of Psi Iota Xi Sorority and Hazelden Country Club and the United Methodist Church of Brook, IN. Wilma loved doing things for others, sharing her love of nature and talents doing various crafts and baking goodies for everyone to enjoy. She enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Ray, son Mitch, sister Betty Page, and brother Howard Noland, and her parents. Wilma is survived by daughter, Debra Corbett of Bridgewater, IA, daugthter-in-law Lydia Corbett of Brook, IN, Grandchildren Shawn, (wife,Chris), Heather, Deanna, Jackie, (husband, Chris), Aaron, (wife,Julie), Ryan, (companion, Nickie), and Great Grandchildren, Jenna, Josephina, Bradan, Connor, Lizzie, Landon, Nolan, Abigal, and Ivy. Her warm nature and kind heart will be missed by all she touched.

Visitation will be on Friday, November 8, 2019, from 10:00 - 11:00 am (CST) at the Gerts Funeral Home, Brook, IN with funeral services at 11:00 am (CST) at the funeral home, with Richard E. Gerts, officiating.

Burial will follow at the Riverside Cemetery, Brook, IN. Memorials may be given to the charity of donor's choice.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019
