|
|
Wilma Osterhoff
Lafayette - Wilma Wierenga Osterhoff, 99, of Lafayette passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at the Springs.
She was born in 1919 in Otterbein, IN to the late John and Katherine Wierenga. On November 28, 1942 she married Bernard Osterhoff in Lafayette. He preceded her in death on August 6, 1969.
Wilma attended and graduated from Purdue University with a Bachelor's degree in Chemistry and a Master's degree in Education. For 20 years she worked as a Guidance Counselor at Benton County School Corporation.
She was an early graduate of Lafayette Leadership Academy. She served as Secretary and Treasurer of Tippecanoe County Hereford Associated for many years. Wilma was a 65-year member of Stidham United Methodist Church and actively assisted in the Historic Registry designation. She volunteered with Art Smart Indiana and Art Smart of America.
She enjoyed traveling to various parts of the country and overseas with family and friends, as well as with her daughter and son-in-law to and from Montana. She knitted and donated nearly 200 baby blankets to the Riggs Clinic through the years. In 2011 she received the Franciscan St. Elizabeth Regional Health Community Impact award for donating 100 blankets.
Wilma is survived by her daughter Katherine (Ron) Denhart of Lafayette; two grandchildren: Christine (Brian) Klem and Jeff Denhart; and two great grandchildren: Kari and Emily Klem.
She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, and four siblings: Dorothy Vanderveen, Marian Burns, John "Jack" Wierenga and Phyllis Robinson.
A funeral service will be held 11am Monday, April 8, 2019 at Hippensteel Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior. Pastor Darin Hendry will officiate. Interment to follow at West Point Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to Stidham United Methodist Church - 5300 S 175 W Lafayette, IN 47909, Lafayette Urban Ministry - 420 N 4th St Lafayette, IN 4790 or Great Lakes Caring Home Health and Hospice - 3768 Rome Dr Lafayette, IN 47905. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Apr. 4, 2019