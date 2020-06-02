Wilma Steckel
Lafayette - Wilma Steckel, 95, of Lafayette, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Franciscan East St. Elizabeth Healthcare Center.
She was born September 1, 1924 in Lafayette to the late Wilbur C. and Eva L. (Balkema) Wien. On February 6, 1949 she married Keith Steckel in West Lafayette. He preceded her in death on February 8, 1993.
Wilma was a 1943 graduate of Lafayette Jefferson High School and worked as a receptionist at St. Elizabeth Hospital and in various secretarial positions for temporary agencies. She enjoyed knitting and sewing, nature and gardening, photography, and music, especially Frank Sinatra. She was especially known for her talents of interior decorating and always up-to-date stylish fashion.
Wilma was a member of Bethany Presbyterian Church for over 65 years and in Vinton Extension Homemakers for more than 50 years. She also belonged to the American Legion Auxiliary and Friends of the Tippecanoe County Public Library. She was a consistent supporter of the Ellis Island Foundation in honor of her immigrant grandparents, the American Legion, World War II Museum, and the USO. She served as a volunteer at the Long Center and was a USO Hostess.
Surviving are two daughters, Linda K. Hart (Terry) of Lafayette and Deborah A. Schilling (Ted) of Wilsonville, Oregon; grandchildren, Eric J. Workman, Andrew K. Workman, Peter B. Workman, Maggie L. Schilling, and Tanya N. Scott; great-grandchildren, Janet E. Workman, Elijah T. Workman, Jacob D. Workman, Anison K. N. Workman, Remington K. Workman, Oliver M. Workman, Kayden M. Scott, and Benjamin J. Workman; and nephews, Duane Holder, Marc Holder, Scott Holder, and Greg Holder of Florida.
She is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Katheryn Holder.
Visitation will take place on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 12:00 noon with funeral services at 1:00 at Hippensteel Funeral Home, 822 N. 9th St., Lafayette. Interment will follow at Grandview Cemetery. (Current Covid-19 Practices will be enforced). The family respectfully requests that visitors please wear a mask. Webcasting of the ceremony will be available at the link at the end of Wilma's obituary on our website. Memorial contributions may be made directed to the Purdue Center for Cancer Research or Friends of the Tippecanoe County Public Library. Please share your memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in Journal & Courier from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.