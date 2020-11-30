Wilma Tyrrell
Clarks Hill - Wilma Belle Tyrrell, 90, of Clarks Hill passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020 at her home.
She was born February 9, 1930 in Lafayette, to the late William and Grace (Sanburn) Adams. She was a graduate and valedictorian of Clarks Hill High School. Wilma worked for the United States Postal Service for 33 years as a Register Clark and was the Town Clerk of Clarks Hill.
Wilma was an avid bowler; participating in bowling leagues at Market Square. She enjoyed taking trips to Gatlinburg and Brown County to be close to nature. She loved hunting asparagus and hunting mushrooms.
Surviving are her children: Gregory (Carol) Tyrrell of Lafayette, Edward Tyrrell (companion, Celina Aroyo) of Linden, Eric (Nancy) Tyrrell of Mulberry and Michele Tyrrell (fiancé, William Galeener) of Clarks Hill; and brother: James Adams. She is also survived by six grandchildren: Aaron Tyrrell, Erica Quirk, Elisha Tyrrell, Mia Runyan, Hannah Phebus and Colby Phebus; and 12 great-grandchildren: Acelinn, Clayton, Mariah, Jagger, Kyzor, Ava, Hailey, Ethan, Olivia, Judd, Curtis and Dana.
She is preceded in death by her parents and sister-in-law Paula Adams.
Due to Covid-19 there will be a private visitation and service held at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Clarks Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to Natalie's Second Chance Animal Shelter. Current Covid-19 precautions will be observed along with social distancing and current government attendance guidelines. Masks are required. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com