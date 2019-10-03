Services
Shirley Brothers Fishers / Castleton Chapel
9900 Allisonville Road
Fishers, IN 46038
(317) 841-7878
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
7200 Sarto Dr.
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
7200 Sarto Dr.
Graveside service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Cemetery
Kentland, IN
Winifred R. "Winnie" Yost Obituary
Winifred "Winnie" R. Yost

Indianapolis - 97, of Indianapolis, passed away September 30, 2019. She was born September 9, 1922 in Earl Park, IN, to the late Clarence R. and Elsie L. McKee. Winnie was a 1940 graduate of Earl Park High School. She married Clifford Donovan and he preceded her in death. She then married Jack Yost in 1953, and from that union of love, four children were raised. A former 45 year resident of Kentland, IN, and 12 year resident of Lafayette, IN, Winnie was employed as a secretary for Edward J. Funk & Sons Super Crost Seeds for over 21 years. She was a former member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Kentland and a current member of St. Pius X Catholic Church. Winnie was also a member of Tri Kappa Philanthropic Sorority and the Legion Auxiliary in Kentland, IN.

Visitation will be Friday, October 4, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 7200 Sarto Dr. A graveside service will be held Saturday at 11:00 a.m. (Central Time) at St. Joseph Cemetery, Kentland, IN.

Winnie is survived by her children, Diane Yost Outland (Brad), Susan Maroska and Steve Yost (Deb); sister, Alice Snodgrass; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and daughter-in-law, Diane Wachs. Winnie's husband, Jack Yost; son, Larry D. Yost; sisters, Onita Densford and Helen Smith; and brother, Ike McKee, preceded her in death. Memorial contributions may be made to the Luekemia & Lymphoma Society. Final care and arrangements are entrusted to Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Oct. 3, 2019
