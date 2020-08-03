Winsford W. Wood
Fowler - Winsford W. Wood, 95, passed away at 6:40 a.m. Sunday, August 2, 2020 at St. Mary Healthcare of Lafayette.
He was born January 10, 1925 in Summerset, KY to the late Ezra & Sarah (Waddell) Wood. Winsford was a 1943 graduate of Wolcott High School.
After high school Mr. Wood joined the United States Army serving as a Telegraph/Teletype operator during World War II and was honorably discharged in January of 1946.
His marriage was to Arlene Furrer on February 1, 1947 in Remington, IN and they were married for 68 years until she preceded him in death on December 26, 2015. Both Winsford and his wife were longtime members of First Church of the Nazarene in Lafayette.
Mr. Wood retired as Custodian of Fowler High School in 1990 after 23 years. Prior to that he drove a school bus for Benton Community Schools for over 20 years and also farmed with his father-in-law and other local farmers.
Winsford was an avid woodworker who was excellent at making framework and shelving and enjoyed making gifts for others. He loved spending time with family, caring for his dogs Mick and Molly, taking care of his sheep, goats and ponies and watching old western movies.
Surviving are his daughters Sheryl (Floyd) Richert of Fowler, Patti (Tom) Baugues of Lafayette, granddaughters Lisa Crain of Fowler, Ashlee (Joshua) Tucker, 2 great-grandsons Zayden and Ryker Tucker of Lafayette and a sister-in-law, Verna Furrer of Fowler.
Preceding him in death with his parents and wife are two brothers, Mayford and Bedford Wood.
Friends may call from 12 p.m. (noon) until the time of funeral service at 2 p.m. Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Hartzler-Clapper Funeral Home, Brookston, IN; Neil Widmer to officiate. Interment with military rites to follow in Fowler Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Natalie's Second Chance Dog Shelter or the Fowler Theater.
