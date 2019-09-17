Resources
Woodrow Doyle Jr.


1938 - 2019
Woodrow Doyle Jr. Obituary
Woodrow Doyle Jr.

Lafayette - Woodrow Doyle Jr, 80 of Lafayette passed away at his residence at 9:30 am Monday September 9th. He was born in Lafayette on November 14,1938 to the late Woodrow R. and Helen Keller Doyle. He serviced in Korea with the US Army. He was a supervisor in housekeeping at St Elizabeth Hospital until he retired. Woodrow volunteered his time in retirement to Food Finders at Hanna Center.

He is survived by two sons Rusty Doyle of Lafayette and Timothy Doyle of Otterbein, four grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sister.

Services will be scheduled at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Indiana Chapter of the ALS Association 7202 E. 87th St. Suite 102, Indianapolis, IN 46256.

TMG Funeral & Cremation Services of West Lafayette is entrusted with arrangements.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Sept. 17, 2019
