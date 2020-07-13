Wreatha Emma (Long) Edwards
Marshfield - Wreatha Emma (Long) Edwards, age 85 of Marshfield, IN passed away at her son Darrell's home where she has resided the past 9 and a half years at 11:22 a.m. on Sunday, July 12, 2020.
Wreatha was born on November 25, 1934 near Stone Bluff, IN. She was the daughter of George Edward L and Madge M. (Minnick) Long. Wreatha was a 1953 graduate of West Lebanon High School. She married Robert Gene Edwards on August 4, 1956 in Warren County and he preceded her in death on August 23, 2009.
Wreatha was a school bus driver for M.S.D. of Warren County from 1974 until her retirement in 1992. She was a member of TOPS. Wreatha enjoyed Tae Kwon Do and received her red belt. She also enjoyed spending winters in Florida, fishing, and walking on the beach. She especially loved spending time with her grandkids.
Surviving are,
3 sons, David G. (Brenda) Edwards of Marshfield, IN, Darrell W. Edwards of Marshfield, IN, and Dennis A. (Gwen) Edwards of El Campo, TX;
6 grandchildren;
6 great-grandchildren;
2 step-great-grandchildren
Wreatha was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert Gene Edwards; son, Duane Edwards; infant brother, George Edward Long; and sister, Eva Marie Middleton.
A visitation will be held at Grady Funeral Home in West Lebanon on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. EDT. Funeral services will be there at Grady Funeral Home in West Lebanon on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Paul Kent officiating. Interment will follow at West Lebanon Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.gradyfuneralhome.com
.