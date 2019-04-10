|
|
YanCarlos Morgado-Aguilar
Lafayette - YanCarlos Morgado-Aguilar, 25, of Lafayette passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Franciscan East Hospital.
He was born August 18, 1993 in Cardel, Veracruz, Mexico to Jose Luis Morgado-Cervantes and Leonides Aguilar-Montes.
He worked for Indiana Packers and attended St. Boniface Catholic Church. YanCarlos enjoyed riding motorcycles and off roading.
He is survived by his parents and siblings: Yadid and Emily Morgado-Aguilar.
YanCarlos is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather Pablo Morgado-Amaya, maternal grandfather Vernandino Aguilar-Morales and maternal grandmother Emilia Montes-Escobedo.
Visitation will be held from 4pm - 8pm on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial at St. Boniface Catholic Church will take place 10am Friday, April 12, 2019. Reverend Father Mark Walter will officiate service. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Apr. 10, 2019