Yoshiko Sugawara
Carlsbad, CA - Yoshiko Sugawara, 89, died peacefully in her sleep on January 19, 2020 at GlenBrook Health Center in Carlsbad, California from complications due to Alzheimer's Disease.
Yoshiko Koroku was born on December 4, 1930 in Sapporo Japan one of six children to Kiyo and Hidegi Koroku. In 1952, she married Masao Sugawara, a Physics professor who recently graduated from Hokkaido University in Sapporo. In 1953, Yoshiko gave birth to her first son, Yoshio Sugawara. In 1954, Masao accepted a position at the University of Stockholm and moved his young family to Stockholm Sweden. In 1955, Yoshiko gave birth to her second son, Norio Sugawara. In 1957, Masao accepted a position as Professor of Physics at Purdue University and moved his family to West Lafayette, Indiana. In 1963, Yoshiko gave birth to her first and only daughter, June Sugawara. Yoshiko spent the majority of her time raising her children, giving piano lessons to young students and learning new recipes in Purdue's gourmet club. During this time Yoshiko became a fan of the Purdue football and basketball teams.
After Masao's retirement from Purdue in 1987, Masao and Yoshiko moved to Marco Island Florida and eventually to Carlsbad California in 1997. In Carlsbad, Yoshiko dedicated time to her passion of the arts, which included playing the piano and water color painting. She valued time spent with her friends and family.
She is preceded in death by her husband Masao (2010) and daughter June (2002). She is survived by sons, Yoshio and Norio, and daughter in law Julie and grandsons Thomas and Michael.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Jan. 26 to Jan. 28, 2020