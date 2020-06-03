Yvonne Oilar Halstead
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Yvonne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Yvonne Oilar Halstead

Brookston - One hundred years of a loving, wholesome, full and feisty life. All who knew her will miss her dearly. Born to Forrest and Anna (Shultz) Oilar in Chalmers, IN, Yvonne lived in Brookston for 84 years. Dedicated wife, mother and homemaker, she was married to Francis G. (Pat) Halstead from 1940 until his passing in 2002. In addition to their love of family and each other, they shared a passion for travel, taking them all over the US and to dozens of foreign locations. Yvonne graduated from Brookston HS in 1937 and eagerly looked forward to its annual July "Alumni" gathering where she reigned as most senior graduate for several years. Always thinking of others, she served her community as a lifetime member of Psi Iota Xi and helped to spread her love of reading while on the board of the Brookston Public Library. A lifelong member of Brookston United Methodist Church, Yvonne got great fulfillment from church-related activities. She was a key link in their prayer-chain for many years, bringing comfort to people and families struggling with illness, hardship or grief. Yvonne was truly one of "The Greatest Generation".

Yvonne is survived by son Clyde W. (Bill) Halstead (Martha Phelps), Allentown, PA; daughters

Lois (John) Harner, Bloomington, IN and Lisa Werline (Michael Yoder), Monticello, IN; brother Robert (Grace) Oilar, Monticello, IN; grandchildren Amy Harner, Joshua Miller and Lorin Werline; great grandchildren Dylan and Kloe Miller; and Yvonne's beloved caregiver Hattie Werline. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in passing by grandson Kirk Harner and sisters, Esther Harmon, Bonnie Oilar and Vera Ford.

Arrangements: Hartzler-Clapper Funeral Home, Brookston. No calling hours. Funeral Service at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 6 by Rev. Mindy Huffman of Brookston UMC, and lifelong family friend and Chaplain Leland McReynolds. Attendance limited to immediate family.

Those wishing may watch the service online by visiting the webpage dedicated to Yvonne on clapperfuneralservices.com and clicking the embedded link at the bottom of her obituary. Interment following at IOOF Cemetery Brookston.

In lieu of flowers, Yvonne would be honored by memorials to Brookston United Methodist Church, Brookston Public Library, Crystal Creek Animal Shelter in Battle Ground, or any charity of choice.

Share memories and condolences online at clapperfuneralservices.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Hartzler-Clapper Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hartzler-Clapper Funeral Home
101 W 4th St
Brookston, IN 47923
(765) 563-3134
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved