Yvonne Oilar Halstead
Brookston - One hundred years of a loving, wholesome, full and feisty life. All who knew her will miss her dearly. Born to Forrest and Anna (Shultz) Oilar in Chalmers, IN, Yvonne lived in Brookston for 84 years. Dedicated wife, mother and homemaker, she was married to Francis G. (Pat) Halstead from 1940 until his passing in 2002. In addition to their love of family and each other, they shared a passion for travel, taking them all over the US and to dozens of foreign locations. Yvonne graduated from Brookston HS in 1937 and eagerly looked forward to its annual July "Alumni" gathering where she reigned as most senior graduate for several years. Always thinking of others, she served her community as a lifetime member of Psi Iota Xi and helped to spread her love of reading while on the board of the Brookston Public Library. A lifelong member of Brookston United Methodist Church, Yvonne got great fulfillment from church-related activities. She was a key link in their prayer-chain for many years, bringing comfort to people and families struggling with illness, hardship or grief. Yvonne was truly one of "The Greatest Generation".
Yvonne is survived by son Clyde W. (Bill) Halstead (Martha Phelps), Allentown, PA; daughters
Lois (John) Harner, Bloomington, IN and Lisa Werline (Michael Yoder), Monticello, IN; brother Robert (Grace) Oilar, Monticello, IN; grandchildren Amy Harner, Joshua Miller and Lorin Werline; great grandchildren Dylan and Kloe Miller; and Yvonne's beloved caregiver Hattie Werline. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in passing by grandson Kirk Harner and sisters, Esther Harmon, Bonnie Oilar and Vera Ford.
Arrangements: Hartzler-Clapper Funeral Home, Brookston. No calling hours. Funeral Service at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 6 by Rev. Mindy Huffman of Brookston UMC, and lifelong family friend and Chaplain Leland McReynolds. Attendance limited to immediate family.
Those wishing may watch the service online by visiting the webpage dedicated to Yvonne on clapperfuneralservices.com and clicking the embedded link at the bottom of her obituary. Interment following at IOOF Cemetery Brookston.
In lieu of flowers, Yvonne would be honored by memorials to Brookston United Methodist Church, Brookston Public Library, Crystal Creek Animal Shelter in Battle Ground, or any charity of choice.
Published in Journal & Courier from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.